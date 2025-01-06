Solid Rock Community Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth & Young Adult Ministry
Engaging young people in activities, spiritual growth, and community building, providing guidance and support through adolescence and young adulthood.
Founded in
1987
EIN
930906779
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
61215 BROSTERHOUS RD BEND, Oregon 97702-9745 United States
Website
www.sr.church
Phone
(516)-627-2270
Email address
About
Solid Rock Community Church, founded in 1987, is located in Bend, Oregon. Their goal is to serve the community through teaching, outreach, community involvement, and worship.
Mission
Solid Rock Community Church fosters a welcoming space for faith and connection in Bend, Oregon, bringing people together to grow spiritually and support one another.
