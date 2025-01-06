powered by 
Support 

Solid Rock Community Church

 — 
Support faith and fellowship in Bend.
Events of 

Solid Rock Community Church

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Solid Rock Community Church
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Solid Rock Community Church
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Solid Rock Community Church
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Solid Rock Community Church

100% of your purchase supports 
Solid Rock Community Church
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Solid Rock Community Church

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Youth & Young Adult Ministry

Engaging young people in activities, spiritual growth, and community building, providing guidance and support through adolescence and young adulthood.

About

Solid Rock Community Church

Founded in

1987

EIN

930906779

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based > Churches

Address

61215 BROSTERHOUS RD BEND, Oregon 97702-9745 United States

Website

www.sr.church

Phone

(516)-627-2270

Email address

[email protected]

Solid Rock Community Church
About

Solid Rock Community Church, founded in 1987, is located in Bend, Oregon. Their goal is to serve the community through teaching, outreach, community involvement, and worship.

Mission

Solid Rock Community Church fosters a welcoming space for faith and connection in Bend, Oregon, bringing people together to grow spiritually and support one another.

