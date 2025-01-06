Somerset West Soccer Club
Somerset West Soccer Club
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Microsoccer
A program for kindergarten and first-grade players (public, private, or homeschool).
Grade 2 – Grade 8 Soccer
Soccer programs for children in grades 2-8.
High School Recreational Soccer
Recreational soccer program for high school students.
About
Somerset West Soccer Club
Founded in
2014
EIN
931276892
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Sports Teams
Address
2373 NW 185TH AVE PMB 249 HILLSBORO, Oregon 97124-7076 United States
Website
www.somersetwestsoccer.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Somerset West Soccer Club, located in Hillsboro, OR, is a non-profit organization focused on youth player development through soccer training. It provides a fundamental, skills-based soccer experience for players in the northwest Beaverton area.
Mission
Somerset West Soccer Club's mission is to provide a safe and positive soccer environment while developing youth players. They focus on fun, fundamentals, and an active environment.
City
State
