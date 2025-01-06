Sonoma Springs Rotary Foundation
Sonoma Springs Rotary Foundation
Sonoma Springs Rotary Foundation
Sonoma Springs Rotary Foundation
Sonoma Springs Rotary Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Grants
Provides grants to local education and nonprofit organizations to support their work.
Sonoma Garden Park Maintenance
Volunteers maintain Sonoma Garden Park, ensuring a beautiful space for the community.
Sonoma Creek Cleanup
Organizes clean-up efforts for Sonoma Creek, helping to preserve the local environment.
Jack London Park Restoration
Assists in restoring the ancient groves at Jack London State Historic Park.
Sonoma Springs Rotary Foundation
2024
991451572
501(c)(3)
Service Clubs
PO BOX 342 EL VERANO, California 95433-0342 United States
rotarysonomasprings.org
Mission
SONOMA SPRINGS ROTARY FOUNDATION brings people in El Verano together to support local causes, enhancing the well-being and resilience of the community.
