Sonoma Springs Rotary Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Grants

Provides grants to local education and nonprofit organizations to support their work.

‍

Sonoma Garden Park Maintenance

Volunteers maintain Sonoma Garden Park, ensuring a beautiful space for the community.

‍

Sonoma Creek Cleanup

Organizes clean-up efforts for Sonoma Creek, helping to preserve the local environment.

‍

Jack London Park Restoration

Assists in restoring the ancient groves at Jack London State Historic Park.

‍