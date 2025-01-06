Sorok Uni Foundation
Sorok Uni Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Relief Programs
Providing immediate assistance to individuals and families in crisis, addressing urgent needs.
Rehabilitation Programs
Aiding in the recovery and reintegration of individuals, restoring their well-being and independence.
Empowerment Programs
Equipping people with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives and contribute to their communities.
Sustainability Programs
Creating long-term solutions that promote self-sufficiency and resilience for individuals and communities.
About
Sorok Uni Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
923886932
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
4614 BATTENBURG LN FAIRFAX, Virginia 22030-6266 United States
Website
www.sorokuni.com
Phone
(639)-171-637834
Email address
About
Sorok Uni Foundation Inc. is dedicated to aiding Filipino Persons Affected by Leprosy, Homeless Individuals and Families. The organization focuses on rebuilding lives and empowering people.
Mission
Sorok Uni Foundation, Inc. works for the social and economic inclusion of persons affected with leprosy (PALs), homeless urban and rural poor, calamity-displaced families, and the Indigenous People (IPs) of the Philippines.
What $2,100 could fund instead: