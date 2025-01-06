powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Sorok Uni Foundation

 — 
Emancipate forgotten neighbors in the Philippines
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Sorok Uni Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Sorok Uni Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Sorok Uni Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Sorok Uni Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Sorok Uni Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
Sorok Uni Foundation
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Sorok Uni Foundation

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Relief Programs

Providing immediate assistance to individuals and families in crisis, addressing urgent needs.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Rehabilitation Programs

Aiding in the recovery and reintegration of individuals, restoring their well-being and independence.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Empowerment Programs

Equipping people with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives and contribute to their communities.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Sustainability Programs

Creating long-term solutions that promote self-sufficiency and resilience for individuals and communities.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Sorok Uni Foundation

Founded in

2023

EIN

923886932

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

4614 BATTENBURG LN FAIRFAX, Virginia 22030-6266 United States

Website

www.sorokuni.com

Phone

(639)-171-637834

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Sorok Uni Foundation
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Sorok Uni Foundation Inc. is dedicated to aiding Filipino Persons Affected by Leprosy, Homeless Individuals and Families. The organization focuses on rebuilding lives and empowering people.

Mission

Sorok Uni Foundation, Inc. works for the social and economic inclusion of persons affected with leprosy (PALs), homeless urban and rural poor, calamity-displaced families, and the Indigenous People (IPs) of the Philippines.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Virginia, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Sorok Uni Foundation

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!