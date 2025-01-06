Sorok Uni Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Relief Programs

Providing immediate assistance to individuals and families in crisis, addressing urgent needs.

‍

Rehabilitation Programs

Aiding in the recovery and reintegration of individuals, restoring their well-being and independence.

‍

Empowerment Programs

Equipping people with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives and contribute to their communities.

‍

Sustainability Programs

Creating long-term solutions that promote self-sufficiency and resilience for individuals and communities.

‍