The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Supporting Patriotic Events
Provides support to patriotic events internationally, fostering pride and community spirit.
Feeding Freedom Fighters
Provides food and support to individuals they identify as 'freedom fighters' around the world.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922684731
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
15 ORCHARD ST SUFFERN, New York 10901-3711 United States
Website
www.soupmamaofficial.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Soup Mama Official, founded in 2022, is a non-profit, non-partisan organization based in NY. Originally a camp kitchen, they support patriotic events internationally and aim to feed the Freedom Fighters of the World.
Mission
Soup Mama Official, Inc. is a non-profit organization that supports patriotic events internationally.
{Similar 1}
