About

South Bay Musical Theatre, founded in 1970, provides high-quality musical theatre to the South Bay Area. Emphasizing entertainment, enrichment, and community involvement, they strive for professionalism and artistic success. They present quality productions at reasonable prices, offering a diverse group of participants an inclusive, collaborative, and nurturing environment.

Mission

South Bay Musical Theatre strives to provide high-quality entertainment by bringing together a diverse group of participants in an inclusive, collaborative, and nurturing environment. They endeavor to leave a lasting, positive impression upon their community.