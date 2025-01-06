South Bay Musical Theatre
Donate to
South Bay Musical Theatre
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
South Bay Musical Theatre
Shop to support
South Bay Musical Theatre
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
South Bay Musical Theatre
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mainstage Shows
South Bay Musical Theatre puts on several mainstage musical theatre productions each year.
SBMT eStudio
SBMT eStudio provides online musical theatre content.
Workshops
SBMT offers workshops providing guidance for actors, singers, and dancers.
About
South Bay Musical Theatre
Founded in
1970
EIN
941704916
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
PO BOX 700215 SAN JOSE, California 95170-0215 United States
Website
southbaymt.com
Phone
(140)-826-64734
Email address
About
South Bay Musical Theatre, founded in 1970, provides high-quality musical theatre to the South Bay Area. Emphasizing entertainment, enrichment, and community involvement, they strive for professionalism and artistic success. They present quality productions at reasonable prices, offering a diverse group of participants an inclusive, collaborative, and nurturing environment.
Mission
South Bay Musical Theatre strives to provide high-quality entertainment by bringing together a diverse group of participants in an inclusive, collaborative, and nurturing environment. They endeavor to leave a lasting, positive impression upon their community.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: