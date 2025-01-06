South Dakota Apic
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Infection Prevention Education
Provides continuing education in infection prevention to healthcare professionals through conferences and training courses.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923984738
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1400 CRYSTAL DRIVE ARLINGTON, Virginia 22202-3289 United States
Website
community.apic.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
SOUTH DAKOTA APIC brings together infection prevention experts to share knowledge and support healthier communities through collaboration and education.
