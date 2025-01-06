powered by 
Support 

South La Tree Coalition

 — 
Protect our urban forests.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

South La Tree Coalition

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
South La Tree Coalition
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
South La Tree Coalition
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
South La Tree Coalition
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

South La Tree Coalition

100% of your purchase supports 
South La Tree Coalition
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
South La Tree Coalition

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

2028 Olympic Green Medal Groves Project

Working towards a greener Los Angeles by planting trees in groves for the 2028 Olympics.

Windward Fund Environmental Justice Data Project

Collecting and analyzing data to promote environmental justice in South Los Angeles.

Community Advocacy

Advocating for tree canopy protection, equitable tree distribution, and community plans.

City of Los Angeles Wildlife Ordinance

Promoting policies to protect wildlife within the city of Los Angeles.

About

South La Tree Coalition

Founded in

2022

EIN

920557438

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

PO BOX 19068 LOS ANGELES, California 90019-0000 United States

Website

southlatrees.org

Phone

-

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
South La Tree Coalition
About

South LA Tree Coalition works to close equity gaps in Los Angeles' urban forest by preserving, protecting, and growing South LA's tree canopy. Founded in 2022, they advocate for a more robust urban forest and engage community voices in tree-related policy.

Mission

Their mission is to close equity gaps throughout Los Angeles' urban forest and facilitate the preservation, protection and growth of South LA's tree canopy.

