South La Tree Coalition
South La Tree Coalition
South La Tree Coalition
South La Tree Coalition
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
2028 Olympic Green Medal Groves Project
Working towards a greener Los Angeles by planting trees in groves for the 2028 Olympics.
Windward Fund Environmental Justice Data Project
Collecting and analyzing data to promote environmental justice in South Los Angeles.
Community Advocacy
Advocating for tree canopy protection, equitable tree distribution, and community plans.
City of Los Angeles Wildlife Ordinance
Promoting policies to protect wildlife within the city of Los Angeles.
About
South La Tree Coalition
2022
920557438
501(c)(3)
Environmental Protection
PO BOX 19068 LOS ANGELES, California 90019-0000 United States
southlatrees.org
South LA Tree Coalition works to close equity gaps in Los Angeles' urban forest by preserving, protecting, and growing South LA's tree canopy. Founded in 2022, they advocate for a more robust urban forest and engage community voices in tree-related policy.
Their mission is to close equity gaps throughout Los Angeles' urban forest and facilitate the preservation, protection and growth of South LA's tree canopy.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: