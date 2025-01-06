Southbay Ski Club
Donate to
Southbay Ski Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Southbay Ski Club
Shop to support
Southbay Ski Club
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Southbay Ski Club
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Skiing and Snowboarding
Offers opportunities for Alpine and Nordic skiing and snowboarding.
About
Southbay Ski Club
Founded in
1963
EIN
946094472
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Youth Development > Sports & Recreation > Hiking Clubs
Address
PO BOX 1431 SAN JOSE, California 95109-1431 United States
Website
www.southbayskiclub.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Southbay Ski Club, est. 1954, is a non-profit recreational/social org centered on skiing & snowboarding. Members enjoy outdoor mountain sports & use the lodge at Soda Springs in all seasons. Contact them for membership info.
Mission
Southbay Ski Club brings together ski enthusiasts in San Jose, fostering a friendly community for sharing a passion for skiing and outdoor adventure.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: