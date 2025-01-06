Southern California C S Lewis Society
Southern California C S Lewis Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Southern California C S Lewis Society
Southern California C S Lewis Society
Southern California C S Lewis Society
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Monthly Zoom Meetings
The society hosts monthly Zoom meetings from January to June and September to December, featuring speakers and discussions on C.S. Lewis's works.
Pacific Inklings Festival
An in-person gathering of the Southern California C.S. Lewis Society for literary studies and fellowship.
Southern California C S Lewis Society
Founded in
2018
953202557
501(c)(3)
Arts & Culture
29302 SANDALWOOD CT SAN JUAN CAPO, California 92675-1140 United States
socallewis.org
The Southern California C.S. Lewis Society, founded in 1974, provides a space for members to share literary studies and promote accessibility to C.S. Lewis's works. It aims to foster a deeper understanding of Lewis as a man, author, and thinker.
Mission
The Southern California C. S. Lewis Society creates a place to share literary study and encourage continued accessibility of all of Lewis's works. It was formed in 1974.
What $2,100 could fund instead: