Southern California Dx Club

Monthly Meetings

Meetings are held monthly, offering opportunities for members to connect and learn about amateur radio.

Educational Programs

Mentorship and on-the-air bulletins to assist both new and experienced DXers in advancing their skills.

Hamfest

An annual event bringing amateur radio enthusiasts together for networking, learning, and fun.

Club Newsletter

Regular updates and information on DXing and club activities for members.

