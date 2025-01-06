Southern California Dx Club
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Monthly Meetings
Meetings are held monthly, offering opportunities for members to connect and learn about amateur radio.
Educational Programs
Mentorship and on-the-air bulletins to assist both new and experienced DXers in advancing their skills.
Hamfest
An annual event bringing amateur radio enthusiasts together for networking, learning, and fun.
Club Newsletter
Regular updates and information on DXing and club activities for members.
Founded in
1970
EIN
952592200
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture - Heritage & Education - Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
1677 256TH ST HARBOR CITY, California 90710-2623 United States
Website
www.scdxc.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Southern California DX Club, founded in 1970, advances amateur radio communications and fosters international friendship. They host events promoting long-distance radio and offer resources for DX enthusiasts. K6DXC is their call sign.
Mission
Southern California DX Club advances the art and science of long distance amateur radio communications to improve international friendship and understanding.
