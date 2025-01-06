Southern California Rotorcraft Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Advocating for Safe Helicopter Operation
Promoting safe helicopter operations in Southern California through advocacy and education for pilots.
Pilot Education
Educating helicopter pilots in Southern California to enhance their skills and promote aviation safety.
Industry Promotion
Promoting the rotorcraft industry in Southern California, supporting its growth and development.
About
Southern California Rotorcraft Association
Founded in
1988
EIN
953992640
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
440 N BARRANCA AVE 3943 COVINA, California 91723-1722 United States
Website
www.socalrotors.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Formerly the Professional Helicopter Pilots Association (PHPA), Southern California Rotorcraft Association (SoCal Rotors) advocates for safe helicopter operations, pilot education, and industry promotion in the Southern California region. Established to strengthen the rotorcraft industry, the non-profit organization addresses issues affecting helicopter operations.
Mission
SoCal Rotors advocates for safe helicopter operations, educates helicopter pilots, and promotes the rotorcraft industry in Southern California. They are affiliated with Helicopter Association International (HAI).
