About

Formerly the Professional Helicopter Pilots Association (PHPA), Southern California Rotorcraft Association (SoCal Rotors) advocates for safe helicopter operations, pilot education, and industry promotion in the Southern California region. Established to strengthen the rotorcraft industry, the non-profit organization addresses issues affecting helicopter operations.

Mission

SoCal Rotors advocates for safe helicopter operations, educates helicopter pilots, and promotes the rotorcraft industry in Southern California. They are affiliated with Helicopter Association International (HAI).