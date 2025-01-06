Southern California School Of Theology
Associate of Arts in Christian Ministry
An undergraduate program providing foundational knowledge in Christian ministry.
Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies
An undergraduate program focused on in-depth study of the Bible.
Master of Arts in Christian Ministry
A graduate program designed to equip students for leadership roles in Christian ministry.
Master of Arts in Biblical Studies
A graduate program for advanced study and interpretation of the Bible.
Founded in
1957
EIN
951904355
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
10497 WILSHIRE BLVD LOS ANGELES, California 90024-4606 United States
Website
cst.edu
Phone
(909)-447-2500
Email address
About
Claremont School of Theology, tracing its roots to 1885, is a progressive Christian graduate school in Los Angeles. It forms leaders for compassion, justice, and belonging through interreligious education. CST offers master's and doctoral programs focused on theological and ministerial education.
Mission
Southern California School of Theology fosters theological learning and growth in Los Angeles, supporting students and the community from its Wilshire Blvd campus.
