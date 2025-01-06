Southern California Section Of
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
SCPGA Junior Tour
A three-tiered program featuring the Toyota Tour Cup, the Players Tour, and the Junior Development Tour for young golfers of all skill levels.
Southern California PGA LEAD
A program focused on leadership development within the Southern California PGA section.
Founded in
1983
EIN
952388297
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
3333 CONCOURS ST BLDG 2 STE 2100 ONTARIO, California 91764-6541 United States
Website
scpga.com
Phone
(951)-845-4653
Email address
About
The Southern California Section of the PGA (SCPGA), founded in 1983, promotes golf enjoyment and growth by serving golf professionals and the industry. The SCPGA provides opportunities, education, and player development programs. Its Foundation supports youth golf through ClubsForeYouth®, PGA Junior League Golf, and more.
Mission
The Southern California Section's mission is to promote the enjoyment and involvement in the game of golf and to contribute to its growth by providing services to golf professionals and the golf industry.
