Support 

Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association

 — 
Teach honesty, integrity, and perseverance through golf.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association

100% of your purchase supports 
Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

SNJGA Tournaments

Provides junior golfers access to competitive tournaments held at top-tier courses in Southern Nevada.

Operation 36 Junior Golf Instruction

Introduces kids to golf through hands-on lessons and 9-hole playing experiences, teaching the essentials of the game.

Youth on Course

Offers affordable access to golf for youth, allowing them to play at over 20 area courses for $5 or less.

SNJGA Skills Development - Learn to Play Golf

A program focused on developing fundamental golf skills for junior players.

About

Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association

Founded in

1999

EIN

942621058

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

6.2.14. Golf Teams

Address

8010 W SAHARA AVE 160 LAS VEGAS, Nevada 89117-0000 United States

Website

southernnevadajuniorgolf.com

Phone

(702)-430-2600

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association
About

The Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association (SNJGA), founded in 1977, introduces Southern Nevada's youth to golf. Its mission is to teach children of all ages, regardless of socioeconomic background, the importance of honesty, integrity, and perseverance through the game. SNJGA provides access to tournaments and affordable golf, helping develop golf and life skills.

Mission

The Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association teaches children of all ages the importance of honesty, integrity, and perseverance through the game of golf, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
