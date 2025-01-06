Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
SNJGA Tournaments
Provides junior golfers access to competitive tournaments held at top-tier courses in Southern Nevada.
Operation 36 Junior Golf Instruction
Introduces kids to golf through hands-on lessons and 9-hole playing experiences, teaching the essentials of the game.
Youth on Course
Offers affordable access to golf for youth, allowing them to play at over 20 area courses for $5 or less.
SNJGA Skills Development - Learn to Play Golf
A program focused on developing fundamental golf skills for junior players.
Founded in
1999
EIN
942621058
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
6.2.14. Golf Teams
Address
8010 W SAHARA AVE 160 LAS VEGAS, Nevada 89117-0000 United States
Website
southernnevadajuniorgolf.com
Phone
(702)-430-2600
Email address
The Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association (SNJGA), founded in 1977, introduces Southern Nevada's youth to golf. Its mission is to teach children of all ages, regardless of socioeconomic background, the importance of honesty, integrity, and perseverance through the game. SNJGA provides access to tournaments and affordable golf, helping develop golf and life skills.
Mission
The Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association teaches children of all ages the importance of honesty, integrity, and perseverance through the game of golf, regardless of socioeconomic background.
