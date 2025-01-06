Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

SNJGA Tournaments

Provides junior golfers access to competitive tournaments held at top-tier courses in Southern Nevada.

Operation 36 Junior Golf Instruction

Introduces kids to golf through hands-on lessons and 9-hole playing experiences, teaching the essentials of the game.

Youth on Course

Offers affordable access to golf for youth, allowing them to play at over 20 area courses for $5 or less.

SNJGA Skills Development - Learn to Play Golf

A program focused on developing fundamental golf skills for junior players.

