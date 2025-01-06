Southern Oregon Friends Of Hospice
Celia's House
A 12-bed residential care facility providing compassionate end-of-life care.
Community Education on End-of-Life Care
Offering education and resources to the community about end-of-life care options and planning.
Hospice Unique Boutique - The HUB
An upscale resale boutique raising funds for end-of-life care at Celia's House.
Spiritual Care Program
Providing emotional and spiritual support to individuals and families facing end-of-life challenges.
About
Southern Oregon Friends Of Hospice
Founded in
2009
EIN
943453606
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Senior Assisted Living
Address
217 S MODOC AVE MEDFORD, Oregon 97504-7782 United States
Website
www.sofriendsofhospice.org
Phone
(541)-500-8911
Email address
About
Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice sustains Celia's House, a 12-bed residential hospice in Medford, OR, ensuring compassionate end-of-life care for individuals & their families in Jackson & Josephine counties. Founded in 2009, they provide a haven when dying at home isn't possible, supported by their upscale resale shop, Hospice Unique Boutique.
Mission
Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice ensures dying individuals and their families are exceptionally cared for and educates the community on the benefits of end-of-life.
What $2,100 could fund instead: