About

Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice sustains Celia's House, a 12-bed residential hospice in Medford, OR, ensuring compassionate end-of-life care for individuals & their families in Jackson & Josephine counties. Founded in 2009, they provide a haven when dying at home isn't possible, supported by their upscale resale shop, Hospice Unique Boutique.

Mission

Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice ensures dying individuals and their families are exceptionally cared for and educates the community on the benefits of end-of-life.