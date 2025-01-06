Southern Oregon Public Television
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Local Programs
Southern Oregon PBS creates and broadcasts a variety of local programs that focus on the history, culture, and natural beauty of the region.
About
Southern Oregon Public Television
Founded in
1973
EIN
930669529
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
28 S FIR ST STE 200 MEDFORD, Oregon 97501-2698 United States
Website
www.sopbs.org
Phone
(541)-779-08088445670808
Email address
About
Southern Oregon PBS, established in 1973, enriches the community by providing alternative and educational television programming. They serve over 11 counties in Southern Oregon with a four-channel signal.
Mission
Southern Oregon PBS connects our community with quality programming that educates, enlightens, inspires and entertains.
What $2,100 could fund instead: