Southern Oregon Society Of Artists
Donate to
Southern Oregon Society Of Artists
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Southern Oregon Society Of Artists
Shop to support
Southern Oregon Society Of Artists
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Southern Oregon Society Of Artists
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Monthly Art Demonstrations, Critiques, and Lectures
SOSA sponsors ten monthly professional art demonstrations, critiques, and lectures at the Medford Central Library for artists to gather and connect.
About
Southern Oregon Society Of Artists
Founded in
2017
EIN
936090382
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 4393 MEDFORD, Oregon 97501-0170 United States
Website
southernoregonsocietyofartists.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Southern Oregon Society of Artists (SOSA) is a non-profit dedicated to promoting 2D art and supporting local artists in Southern Oregon. They sponsor monthly art demos, critiques, and lectures. SOSA welcomes artists of all mediums.
Mission
They aim to provide resources and support for artists to grow their careers and expand their artistic knowledge and believe that art is an essential part of any community, making it accessible to all.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: