Southern Pacific Historical And Technical Society
Donate to
Southern Pacific Historical And Technical Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Southern Pacific Historical And Technical Society
Shop to support
Southern Pacific Historical And Technical Society
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Southern Pacific Historical And Technical Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Publishing
Releasing books that add to the historical and technical record of the Southern Pacific Railroad and its subsidiaries. Rich in photographic content and industrial archaeology.
Trainline Periodical
Publishing four quarterly issues of Trainline, a periodical devoted to the historical and technical record of the Southern Pacific Railroad, distributed to members.
Archival Activities
Acquiring and maintaining books, manuscripts, photographs, maps, blueprints, diagrams, and artifacts of historical and technical value related to the Southern Pacific Railroad.
About
Southern Pacific Historical And Technical Society
Founded in
1998
EIN
953763867
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Heritage & Education > Historical Preservation Societies
Address
1525 HOWARD ACCESS RD STE E UPLAND, California 91786-2586 United States
Website
sphts.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Southern Pacific Historical and Technical Society, founded in 1998, is dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the Southern Pacific Railroad. The organization promotes preservation, industrial archeology, and accurate scale modeling of this pioneering company.
Mission
The Southern Pacific Historical and Technical Society preserves and disseminates the historical record of the Southern Pacific Railroad and its affiliates.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: