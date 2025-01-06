Southern Pacific Historical And Technical Society

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Publishing

Releasing books that add to the historical and technical record of the Southern Pacific Railroad and its subsidiaries. Rich in photographic content and industrial archaeology.

‍

Trainline Periodical

Publishing four quarterly issues of Trainline, a periodical devoted to the historical and technical record of the Southern Pacific Railroad, distributed to members.

‍

Archival Activities

Acquiring and maintaining books, manuscripts, photographs, maps, blueprints, diagrams, and artifacts of historical and technical value related to the Southern Pacific Railroad.

‍