The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kids Ministry
Provides programs and activities for children.
Youth Group
A group for middle and high school students.
Community Groups
Small groups that foster community and connection.
Support Groups
Offers support and resources for individuals facing various challenges.
About
Southwest Hills Church
Founded in
1976
EIN
930653386
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
13775 SW 6TH 0 BEAVERTON, Oregon 97005-3779 United States
Website
southwesthills.org
Phone
(503)-524-8686
Email address
About
Southwest Hills Baptist Church in Beaverton, OR, founded in 1976, is a Gospel-centered community of love. Embracing biblical truth, they engage in God's mission. They offer worship services and community groups.
Mission
Southwest Hills Baptist Church is a Gospel-centered community of love that embraces biblical truth and engages in God's mission.
