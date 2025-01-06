Space City Kids
Donate to
Space City Kids
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Space City Kids
Shop to support
Space City Kids
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Space City Kids
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Football Teams
Football teams for children ages 6-12, including 12U, 8U, 7U, & 6U teams.
About
Space City Kids
Founded in
2023
EIN
923359756
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PO BOX 925981 HOUSTON, Texas 77292-5981 United States
Website
spacecitykids.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Space City Kids, founded in 2023, supports children with special needs in Houston by creating an environment where they can thrive and enjoy their childhood. They offer gift programs to provide toys and other necessary items to improve their quality of life.
Mission
Space City Kids is committed to offering support and opportunities for children with special needs in Houston and the surrounding areas. We strive to improve their quality of life by providing them with toys, therapeutic equipment, and other assistance.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: