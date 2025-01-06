Speak Eyes

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Education & Skill Development

Providing accessible learning through Braille, assistive technology, and vocational training for blind orphan girls.

Inclusive Care

Offering safe residential support with trained caregivers.

Advocacy & Awareness

Working to break stereotypes and create social acceptance for visually impaired girls.

Future Readiness

Equipping girls with job skills and leadership opportunities to prepare them for adulthood.

