Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Education & Skill Development
Providing accessible learning through Braille, assistive technology, and vocational training for blind orphan girls.
Inclusive Care
Offering safe residential support with trained caregivers.
Advocacy & Awareness
Working to break stereotypes and create social acceptance for visually impaired girls.
Future Readiness
Equipping girls with job skills and leadership opportunities to prepare them for adulthood.
About
Speak Eyes
Founded in
2023
EIN
933368631
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
607 W 11TH ST APT 1 TULSA, Oklahoma 74127-9034 United States
Website
speakingeyes.org
Phone
(989)-114-7300
Email address
About
Mission
SPEAK EYES supports and uplifts the Tulsa community, fostering connection and expression for those they serve through their local presence and outreach.
