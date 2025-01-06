Special Olympics Southern California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sports Training and Competition
Provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in various Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Young Athletes Program
Introduces children ages 2-7 to the world of sports, preparing them for Special Olympics training and competition.
Unified Sports
Integrates people with and without intellectual disabilities to train and compete together on sports teams.
About
Founded in
1996
EIN
954538450
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
1600 FORBES WAY STE 200 LONG BEACH, California 90810-1833 United States
Website
sosc.org
Phone
(562)-502-1100
Email address
About
Special Olympics Southern California enriches the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities through year-round sports training and athletic competitions. They offer various Olympic-type sports, promoting physical fitness, courage, joy, and community participation. Serving nearly 25,000 athletes, SOSC empowers individuals to develop skills and self-esteem.
Mission
Special Olympics Southern California provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, fostering physical fitness, courage, and joy.
{Similar 1}
