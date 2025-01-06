Special Olympics Southern California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Sports Training and Competition

Provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in various Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Young Athletes Program

Introduces children ages 2-7 to the world of sports, preparing them for Special Olympics training and competition.

Unified Sports

Integrates people with and without intellectual disabilities to train and compete together on sports teams.

