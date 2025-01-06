Support
Membership
Become a member
Support our mission and become a member today!
Standard Membership $150
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Student or Young Member $75
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
Supporter Membership $250
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Speed For Kids
Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Speed For Kids
Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support
Speed For Kids
and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support
Speed For Kids
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support
Speed For Kids
100% of your purchase supports
Speed For Kids
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch
Tote bag
$12
3
left!
Merch
Hoodie
$49
3
left!
Merch
Mug
$19
3
left!
Speed For Kids
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Summer Camp
Develops kids' physical abilities and emotional intelligence through athletics and life education.
About
Speed For Kids
Founded in
2023
EIN
920544790
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
445 N GARFIELD AVE APT 208 PASADENA, California 91101-1331 United States
Website
speedforkids.com
Phone
(626)-200-7445
Email address
Speed For Kids
About
Mission
Speed For Kids Inc. gives children and young people from underserved communities the confidence they need to succeed, on and off the playing field.
