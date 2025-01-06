powered by 
Spring Hill Montessori

 — 
Inspire young minds in Petaluma.
Events of 

Spring Hill Montessori

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Spring Hill Montessori
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Spring Hill Montessori
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Spring Hill Montessori
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Spring Hill Montessori

100% of your purchase supports 
Spring Hill Montessori
's mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Spring Hill Montessori

's
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Toddler Program

A bilingual Montessori program for children 18 months to 3 years, fostering independence and a love of learning through a prepared environment and nurturing teachers.

Primary Program

Preschool, TK, and Kindergarten programs focusing on practical life skills, sensorial development, language, math, and outdoor play with full-time bilingual teachers.

Elementary Program

An enriched STEAM-focused program for Kindergarten - 4th grade, nurturing curiosity and empowering students to become confident and creative leaders.

Middle School Program

A developmentally-based program integrating humanities, STEAM, Spanish, and PE, emphasizing collaboration, communication, and critical thinking for 5th-8th graders.

About

Spring Hill Montessori

Founded in

1975

EIN

942285285

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Schools & Academic Institutions

Address

825 MIDDLEFIELD DR PETALUMA, California 94952-0000 United States

Website

thespringhillschool.org

Phone

(707)-763-922270778278367077750067

Email address

https://thespringhillschool.org/email

Spring Hill Montessori
About

The Spring Hill School, founded in 1975 in Petaluma, CA, fosters a lifelong love of learning through a global curriculum. Serving students from 18 months to 14 years, the school focuses on academic excellence and community involvement. With experienced teachers and a nurturing environment, Spring Hill aims to help each child fulfill their unique potential.

Mission

SPRING HILL MONTESSORI nurtures children's growth at 825 Middlefield Dr, Petaluma, offering a supportive environment for early learning and development.

