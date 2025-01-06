Spring Hill Montessori

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Toddler Program

A bilingual Montessori program for children 18 months to 3 years, fostering independence and a love of learning through a prepared environment and nurturing teachers.

Primary Program

Preschool, TK, and Kindergarten programs focusing on practical life skills, sensorial development, language, math, and outdoor play with full-time bilingual teachers.

Elementary Program

An enriched STEAM-focused program for Kindergarten - 4th grade, nurturing curiosity and empowering students to become confident and creative leaders.

Middle School Program

A developmentally-based program integrating humanities, STEAM, Spanish, and PE, emphasizing collaboration, communication, and critical thinking for 5th-8th graders.

