Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Toddler Program
A bilingual Montessori program for children 18 months to 3 years, fostering independence and a love of learning through a prepared environment and nurturing teachers.
Primary Program
Preschool, TK, and Kindergarten programs focusing on practical life skills, sensorial development, language, math, and outdoor play with full-time bilingual teachers.
Elementary Program
An enriched STEAM-focused program for Kindergarten - 4th grade, nurturing curiosity and empowering students to become confident and creative leaders.
Middle School Program
A developmentally-based program integrating humanities, STEAM, Spanish, and PE, emphasizing collaboration, communication, and critical thinking for 5th-8th graders.
About
Spring Hill Montessori
Founded in
1975
EIN
942285285
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
825 MIDDLEFIELD DR PETALUMA, California 94952-0000 United States
Website
thespringhillschool.org
Phone
(707)-763-922270778278367077750067
Email address
https://thespringhillschool.org/email
About
The Spring Hill School, founded in 1975 in Petaluma, CA, fosters a lifelong love of learning through a global curriculum. Serving students from 18 months to 14 years, the school focuses on academic excellence and community involvement. With experienced teachers and a nurturing environment, Spring Hill aims to help each child fulfill their unique potential.
Mission
SPRING HILL MONTESSORI nurtures children’s growth at 825 Middlefield Dr, Petaluma, offering a supportive environment for early learning and development.
