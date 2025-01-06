powered by 
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation

 — 
Support community growth in Spring, Texas.
Events of 

Spring Klein Rotary Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Spring Klein Rotary Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Rehema House Support

Providing support to Rehema House maternity homes in Kenya for pregnant girls.

Artisan Training Programs

Supporting artisan training programs in developing countries.

Local Hope Program

Offering skills training and job opportunities to women in Houston.

About

Spring Klein Rotary Foundation

Founded in

2023

EIN

933240174

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Service Clubs

Address

20008 CHAMPION FOREST DR STE 404 SPRING, Texas 77379-8695 United States

Website

springkleinrotary.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
About

The Spring Klein Rotary Foundation, founded in 2023, is dedicated to improving communities by promoting peace, preventing disease, bolstering economic development, and providing clean water and sanitation. They support global initiatives like maternity homes in Kenya and artisan training programs, and local efforts such as skills training and job opportunities for women in Houston.

Mission

SPRING KLEIN ROTARY FOUNDATION strengthens the Spring, Texas community through local projects and service, fostering positive change and connection among neighbors.

