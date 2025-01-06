Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Rehema House Support
Providing support to Rehema House maternity homes in Kenya for pregnant girls.
Artisan Training Programs
Supporting artisan training programs in developing countries.
Local Hope Program
Offering skills training and job opportunities to women in Houston.
Spring Klein Rotary Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
933240174
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Service Clubs
Address
20008 CHAMPION FOREST DR STE 404 SPRING, Texas 77379-8695 United States
Website
springkleinrotary.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Spring Klein Rotary Foundation, founded in 2023, is dedicated to improving communities by promoting peace, preventing disease, bolstering economic development, and providing clean water and sanitation. They support global initiatives like maternity homes in Kenya and artisan training programs, and local efforts such as skills training and job opportunities for women in Houston.
Mission
SPRING KLEIN ROTARY FOUNDATION strengthens the Spring, Texas community through local projects and service, fostering positive change and connection among neighbors.
