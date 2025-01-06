About

The Spring Klein Rotary Foundation, founded in 2023, is dedicated to improving communities by promoting peace, preventing disease, bolstering economic development, and providing clean water and sanitation. They support global initiatives like maternity homes in Kenya and artisan training programs, and local efforts such as skills training and job opportunities for women in Houston.

Mission

SPRING KLEIN ROTARY FOUNDATION strengthens the Spring, Texas community through local projects and service, fostering positive change and connection among neighbors.