Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Elementary Education
Provides a Christ-centered Roman Catholic education for children, empowering them to grow as disciples of Christ.
Preschool Program
Offers preschool classes for 3-4 year olds and prekindergarten classes for 5 year olds.
About
St Aloysius Gonzaga School
Founded in
1946
EIN
951968876
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
2023 NADEAU ST LOS ANGELES, California 90001-3503 United States
Website
staloysiusla.org
Phone
(323)-582-4965
Email address
About
St. Aloysius Gonzaga School creates a positive learning environment encouraging high expectations. It educates the whole child in a faith-centered, supportive environment that allows for individual differences, nurturing self-esteem through positive relationships. Parents, teachers, and community collaborate to be actively involved in students’ learning.
Mission
ST Aloysius Gonzaga School offers quality education to students in Los Angeles, nurturing growth and learning at its welcoming campus on Nadeau Street.
