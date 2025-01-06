St Annes Church
St Annes Church
St Annes Church
St Annes Church
St Annes Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Readers Ministry
Proclaiming the Word of God during Mass.
Extraordinary Ministers
Assisting with the distribution of Holy Communion during Mass.
Altar Servers
Assisting the priest during Mass.
Music Ministry
Providing music during Mass.
St Annes Church
1946
941156780
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
850 JUDAH ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94122-2116 United States
www.stanne-sf.org
(415)-665-1600
St. Anne of the Sunset Church, founded in 1904 in San Francisco, has a long history of serving the Sunset neighborhood. The original church was rebuilt after the 1906 earthquake. St. Anne's continues to be a pillar of faith and community.
Mission
St. Anne's Church brings people together in San Francisco, fostering a welcoming place for spiritual growth, connection, and community support on Judah Street.
