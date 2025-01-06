St Bernadette
St Bernadette
St Bernadette
St Bernadette
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Faith Programs
Activities and initiatives centered on fostering spiritual growth and religious education.
Community Programs
Outreach efforts and services aimed at supporting and engaging the local community.
Family Programs
Events and resources designed to strengthen families and promote family values.
Life Programs
Initiatives focused on respecting and protecting human life from conception to natural death.
St Bernadette
Founded in
1946
EIN
952556641
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
3825 DON FELIPE DR LOS ANGELES, California 90008-4263 United States
Website
stbernadettela.org
Phone
(323)-293-4877
Email address
About
Established in 1947, St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Los Angeles serves a diverse community with sacraments, worship, and service. Rooted in a converted rancho from 1790, it offers Bible study, marriage ceremonies, and emergency food for low-income families.
Mission
ST BERNADETTE supports the Los Angeles community from its Don Felipe Drive location, offering a welcoming presence and resources to those they serve.
