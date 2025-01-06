St Bernard High School
Donate to
St Bernard High School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
St Bernard High School
Shop to support
St Bernard High School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
St Bernard High School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Business Concentration
Prepares students for careers in communications, financial management, marketing, and leadership.
Health Science Concentration
Designed for students pursuing careers in medicine, with a focus on biological sciences.
Liberal Arts Concentration
Provides a general college preparatory education balancing humanities and math/science.
STEM and Engineering Concentration
Suits students intending careers in engineering, emphasizing mathematics and sciences.
About
St Bernard High School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952001088
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > High Schools
Address
9100 FALMOUTH AVE PLAYA DEL REY, California 90293-8205 United States
Website
www.stbernardhs.org
Phone
(310)-823-4651
Email address
-
About
St. Bernard High School, founded in 1957 in Playa del Rey, CA, is a co-ed Archdiocesan Catholic high school dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive community. The school focuses on developing students' passions through curricular and co-curricular activities, emphasizing learning, leadership, and love.
Mission
St. Bernard High School prepares students for heaven, college, and career through curricular, co-curricular, and Christian Service experiences.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: