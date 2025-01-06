About

St. Bernard High School, founded in 1957 in Playa del Rey, CA, is a co-ed Archdiocesan Catholic high school dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive community. The school focuses on developing students' passions through curricular and co-curricular activities, emphasizing learning, leadership, and love.

Mission

St. Bernard High School prepares students for heaven, college, and career through curricular, co-curricular, and Christian Service experiences.