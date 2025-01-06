St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Faith Sharing and Rosary Groups

Provides opportunities for faith sharing and communal prayer through Rosary groups.

Weekly Bible Studies

Offers weekly sessions for studying and discussing the Bible.

Memory Care Family Support Group

Provides support and resources for families of individuals with memory care needs.

Spiritual Programming

Offers various spiritual programs to nurture the spirit.

