St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
Donate to
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
Shop to support
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Faith Sharing and Rosary Groups
Provides opportunities for faith sharing and communal prayer through Rosary groups.
Weekly Bible Studies
Offers weekly sessions for studying and discussing the Bible.
Memory Care Family Support Group
Provides support and resources for families of individuals with memory care needs.
Spiritual Programming
Offers various spiritual programs to nurture the spirit.
About
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
Founded in
1946
EIN
953363136
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
1911 ZONAL AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90033-1032 United States
Website
stcamilluscenter.org
Phone
(323)-225-4461
Email address
About
Founded in 1946, St Camillus Center for Spiritual Care in Los Angeles accompanies people in suffering, offering holistic healing and hope as Catholic chaplains of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. They support patients, families, and staff.
Mission
The Mission of Saint Camillus Center for Spiritual Care is to accompany people in the midst of suffering with holistic healing and hope.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: