Decorative
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care

Accompany people in suffering with healing and hope.
Events of 

St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care

100% of your purchase supports 
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Faith Sharing and Rosary Groups

Provides opportunities for faith sharing and communal prayer through Rosary groups.

Weekly Bible Studies

Offers weekly sessions for studying and discussing the Bible.

Memory Care Family Support Group

Provides support and resources for families of individuals with memory care needs.

Spiritual Programming

Offers various spiritual programs to nurture the spirit.

About

St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care

Founded in

1946

EIN

953363136

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious Educational Institutions

Address

1911 ZONAL AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90033-1032 United States

Website

stcamilluscenter.org

Phone

(323)-225-4461

Email address

[email protected]

St Camillus Center For Spiritual Care
About

Founded in 1946, St Camillus Center for Spiritual Care in Los Angeles accompanies people in suffering, offering holistic healing and hope as Catholic chaplains of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. They support patients, families, and staff.

Mission

The Mission of Saint Camillus Center for Spiritual Care is to accompany people in the midst of suffering with holistic healing and hope.

