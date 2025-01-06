St Cecilia School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Transitional Kindergarten
Prepares young children for kindergarten with a focus on social and moral values through thematic units.
After-School Care
Provides a safe and supervised environment for students after school hours.
Student Council
Teaches leadership skills, problem-solving, and activity planning in a faculty-supervised program.
Sports
Mentors students in sportsmanship and athletic techniques through team and individual sports.
About
St Cecilia School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952111156
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
4224 S NORMANDIE AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90037-2325 United States
Website
www.stceciliaschoolla.org
Phone
(323)-293-4266
Email address
About
St. Cecilia School, est. 1916, is a Catholic elementary school in South Los Angeles. It serves over 200 students from kindergarten to 8th grade. The school focuses on reading, math, language arts, science, social studies, art, and music. St. Cecilia has a diverse student population and a long history within the community.
Mission
Our mission at St Cecilia Catholic School is the ongoing Catholic formation and education of the whole child in mind, heart, and spirit, in preparation for an adult life of commitment and service.
