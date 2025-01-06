About

St. Cecilia School, est. 1916, is a Catholic elementary school in South Los Angeles. It serves over 200 students from kindergarten to 8th grade. The school focuses on reading, math, language arts, science, social studies, art, and music. St. Cecilia has a diverse student population and a long history within the community.

Mission

Our mission at St Cecilia Catholic School is the ongoing Catholic formation and education of the whole child in mind, heart, and spirit, in preparation for an adult life of commitment and service.