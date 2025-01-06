About

The Missionary Society of St. Columban, founded in 1918, is a society of priests and lay people. They minister to diverse cultures, sharing God's love and the Gospel. They build faith communities, aid struggling people, and challenge injustice through social, economic, medical, and educational programs worldwide.

Mission

ST COLUMBANS FOREIGN MISSION SOCIETY serves from Los Angeles, extending care and support through its mission work around the world. Learn more at columban.org.