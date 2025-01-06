St Columbans Foreign Mission Society
St Columbans Foreign Mission Society
St Columbans Foreign Mission Society
St Columbans Foreign Mission Society
St Columbans Foreign Mission Society
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Peace & Justice Internship
Provides opportunities for individuals to engage in work promoting peace and justice.
Columban Advocacy Fellows
Equips young adult leaders with skills for leadership, advocacy, and organizing.
Border Awareness Experience
Offers firsthand exposure to the realities of the US/Mexico border.
Faith & Advocacy Workshops
Provides workshops to deepen faith and learn advocacy tools.
St Columbans Foreign Mission Society
1946
952290337
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based
2600 N VERMONT AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90027-1245 United States
columban.org
(877)-299-1920
The Missionary Society of St. Columban, founded in 1918, is a society of priests and lay people. They minister to diverse cultures, sharing God's love and the Gospel. They build faith communities, aid struggling people, and challenge injustice through social, economic, medical, and educational programs worldwide.
Mission
ST COLUMBANS FOREIGN MISSION SOCIETY serves from Los Angeles, extending care and support through its mission work around the world. Learn more at columban.org.
