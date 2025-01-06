powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

St Edwards Catholic School Foundation

 — 
Stimulate interests in Saint Edward's Catholic School.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

St Edwards Catholic School Foundation

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
St Edwards Catholic School Foundation
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
St Edwards Catholic School Foundation
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
St Edwards Catholic School Foundation
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

St Edwards Catholic School Foundation

100% of your purchase supports 
St Edwards Catholic School Foundation
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

St Edwards Catholic School Foundation

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Academic Excellence

Supports high academic standards and innovative learning at St. Edward School.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Faith Formation

Provides students with a strong foundation in Catholic teachings and values.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Extracurricular Activities

Funds sports, arts, and other programs that enrich the educational experience.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Financial Assistance

Offers scholarships and financial aid to families in need, making education accessible.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

St Edwards Catholic School Foundation

Founded in

2014

EIN

943047494

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Educational Foundations

Address

139 6TH AVE E TWIN FALLS, Idaho 83301-6316 United States

Website

sainteddie.org

Phone

(208)-734-3872

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
St Edwards Catholic School Foundation
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

St. Edward's Catholic School Foundation, founded in 2014, promotes the school’s financial wellbeing and growth through donations. The Foundation stimulates the interests of students, alumni, faculty, and friends in the development of educational programs.

Mission

The St Edwards Catholic School Foundation promotes the development of educational programs for students, alumni, faculty, and friends of the school.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Idaho, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
St Edwards Catholic School Foundation

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!