The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Academic Excellence
Supports high academic standards and innovative learning at St. Edward School.
Faith Formation
Provides students with a strong foundation in Catholic teachings and values.
Extracurricular Activities
Funds sports, arts, and other programs that enrich the educational experience.
Financial Assistance
Offers scholarships and financial aid to families in need, making education accessible.
About
St Edwards Catholic School Foundation
Founded in
2014
EIN
943047494
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
139 6TH AVE E TWIN FALLS, Idaho 83301-6316 United States
Website
sainteddie.org
Phone
(208)-734-3872
Email address
About
St. Edward's Catholic School Foundation, founded in 2014, promotes the school’s financial wellbeing and growth through donations. The Foundation stimulates the interests of students, alumni, faculty, and friends in the development of educational programs.
Mission
The St Edwards Catholic School Foundation promotes the development of educational programs for students, alumni, faculty, and friends of the school.
