Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Catholic Charities Support
Provides food, financial aid, and counseling to the working poor in Hernando County.
Council of Catholic Women
Empowers Catholic women through spirituality, leadership, and service.
Knights of Columbus
Catholic fraternal organization providing charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Offers assistance to people in need through various programs and a thrift store.
Founded in
1946
EIN
953518693
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1430 W IMPERIAL HWY LOS ANGELES, California 90047-4901 United States
Website
sfxcabrinichurch.org
Phone
(323)-757-0271
Email address
About
St Frances Cabrini Church, est. 1946 in Los Angeles, is a Catholic community. The church opened in 1948. They offer religious services and have a school that has provided Catholic Education for over 6 decades. The parish continues to serve the West Athens community.
Mission
Holiness unites us to God now as a Christian family.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
