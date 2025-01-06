St Francis Xavier Cabrini School

About

St. Frances X. Cabrini School, est. 1946, in Los Angeles, CA, educates students in the Catholic tradition. In the spirit of Mother Cabrini, the school aims to provide foundational knowledge, skills, and moral responsibility, fostering leadership and service within the church and community.

Mission

In the spirit of Mother Cabrini, the school educates students in the Catholic tradition, fostering knowledge, skills, self-esteem, and moral responsibility so they may reach their full potential.