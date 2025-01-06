St Francis Xavier Cabrini School
Donate to
St Francis Xavier Cabrini School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
St Francis Xavier Cabrini School
Shop to support
St Francis Xavier Cabrini School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
St Francis Xavier Cabrini School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Choir
An after-school enrichment program for students in grades 2-8.
Step Team
An after-school enrichment program for students in grades 3-8.
Chess Club
An after-school enrichment program for students in grades 5-8.
Basketball
An after-school enrichment program for students in grades 5-8.
About
St Francis Xavier Cabrini School
Founded in
1946
EIN
951664116
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
1428 W IMPERIAL HWY LOS ANGELES, California 90047-4901 United States
Website
www.sfxcabrini.org
Phone
(323)-756-1354
Email address
About
St. Frances X. Cabrini School, est. 1946, in Los Angeles, CA, educates students in the Catholic tradition. In the spirit of Mother Cabrini, the school aims to provide foundational knowledge, skills, and moral responsibility, fostering leadership and service within the church and community.
Mission
In the spirit of Mother Cabrini, the school educates students in the Catholic tradition, fostering knowledge, skills, self-esteem, and moral responsibility so they may reach their full potential.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: