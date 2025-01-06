St Gertrude School
Donate to
St Gertrude School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
St Gertrude School
Shop to support
St Gertrude School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
St Gertrude School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Rigorous Curriculum
Offers a content-rich curriculum grounded in humanities, math, science, and arts.
Latin Studies
Formal Latin study begins in third grade.
STEM Curriculum
Cohesive STEM curriculum spans kindergarten through eighth grade.
Extracurricular Activities
Student Council, Writing, Spelling Bee, Bible Bowl, Band & Choir, Scouts, and various arts & crafts.
About
St Gertrude School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952105720
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
6824 TOLER AVE BELL GARDENS, California 90201-3210 United States
Website
www.stgertrudethegreat.org
Phone
(562)-927-1216
Email address
About
Established in Bell Gardens in 1950, St. Gertrude the Great Catholic School serves students from transitional kindergarten through 8th grade. The school provides a comprehensive educational experience grounded in reason and faith, and aims to instill virtue, deepen faith, build character, and encourage students to be life-long learners committed to service and social justice.
Mission
ST GERTRUDE SCHOOL nurtures young minds in Bell Gardens, California, fostering growth and learning in a supportive, welcoming environment for local students.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: