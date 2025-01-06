About

Established in Bell Gardens in 1950, St. Gertrude the Great Catholic School serves students from transitional kindergarten through 8th grade. The school provides a comprehensive educational experience grounded in reason and faith, and aims to instill virtue, deepen faith, build character, and encourage students to be life-long learners committed to service and social justice.

Mission

ST GERTRUDE SCHOOL nurtures young minds in Bell Gardens, California, fostering growth and learning in a supportive, welcoming environment for local students.