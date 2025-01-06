St Gregory The Great Church
St Gregory The Great Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Parish Religious Education Program (PREP) K-8
Religious education for children in grades K-8.
Children's Liturgy of the Word
A program where the Liturgy of the Word is adapted for children.
OCIA Adapted for Children
The Order of Christian Initiation of Adults, adapted for children.
About
St Gregory The Great Church
Founded in 1946
1946
EIN
956005375
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
13935 TELEGRAPH RD WHITTIER, California 90604-2536 United States
Website
sggcatholic.org
Phone
(562)-941-0115
Email address
-
About
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, est. 1951 in Whittier, CA, is a parish known for its Catholic beliefs, principles, and community service. It offers regular Mass, sacraments, and ministries for Christian formation, liturgy, and outreach. The church also hosts events and programs for youth and young adults.
Mission
Saint Gregory the Great Parish is a mainstay in the Whittier community, providing Catholic beliefs, principles, and services to its members.
What $2,100 could fund instead: