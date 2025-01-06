St Helena Ministries
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Prayer Intentions
Allows individuals to submit prayer requests.
Divine Office Podcast
Offers Lauds, Office of Readings, Vespers, and Compline from the Liturgy of the Hours.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923045804
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
4510 CHARLESTOWN RD STE 400 PMB 207 NEW ALBANY, Indiana 47150-8516 United States
Website
sthelenaministries.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
St Helena Ministries, founded in 2023, supports prayer through the Divine Office podcast, offering Lauds, Office of Readings, Vespers, and Compline.
Mission
St Helena Ministries Inc serves the New Albany community by fostering spiritual growth and connection, offering a welcoming space for faith and fellowship.
