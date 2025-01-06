St Herman Orthodox Church
St Herman Orthodox Church
St Herman Orthodox Church
St Herman Orthodox Church
St Herman Orthodox Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Four-Year Program in Theological Studies
A program of theological, liturgical, patristics, and Biblical studies.
One-Year Reader and Singer Program
Prepares students to serve as readers and singers in the church.
Biblical Studies, Church History and Doctrine Program
Year of Biblical studies, Church history and doctrine for teachers and catechists.
Diaconate Program
Higher level theology and liturgical experience, and includes training in substance abuse counseling.
About
St Herman Orthodox Church
Founded in
1972
EIN
953535100
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
142 W WOOLEY RD OXNARD, California 93030-7443 United States
Website
sthermanoxnard.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
St. Herman Orthodox Church in Oxnard, CA, is a community dedicated to bringing the light and love of God. Established in 1972, it's a parish of the Diocese of the West within the Orthodox Church in America. The church serves as a community hub, offering worship services and fostering spiritual growth.
Mission
St Herman Orthodox Church offers a spiritual home for the Oxnard community, fostering connection and faith through Orthodox Christian worship and fellowship.
