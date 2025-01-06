St Ignatius Of Loyola School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Academics
Provides education to boys in grades 5 through 8 from underserved neighborhoods.
Graduate Support Program
Offers resources and programs to support graduates in high school, college, and career planning.
Clubs and Activities
Provides a variety of clubs led by faculty and staff, such as robotics, knitting, yearbook, and games.
About
St Ignatius Of Loyola School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952700449
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
6025 MONTE VISTA ST LOS ANGELES, California 90042-3435 United States
Website
www.stignatiusla.org
Phone
(323)-255-6456
Email address
About
St. Ignatius of Loyola School in Los Angeles, founded in 1946, provides a Catholic education for children. Rooted in the Dominican tradition, the school integrates Catholic Christian values with academic achievement, fostering an enthusiasm for learning. It was originally administered by the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose.
Mission
ST IGNATIUS OF LOYOLA SCHOOL nurtures and educates students in Los Angeles, providing a supportive environment where children can learn and grow together.
