About

St. Ignatius of Loyola School in Los Angeles, founded in 1946, provides a Catholic education for children. Rooted in the Dominican tradition, the school integrates Catholic Christian values with academic achievement, fostering an enthusiasm for learning. It was originally administered by the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose.

Mission

ST IGNATIUS OF LOYOLA SCHOOL nurtures and educates students in Los Angeles, providing a supportive environment where children can learn and grow together.