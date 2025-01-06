St Irenaeus Church & School

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

H.O.P.E. Ministry

Provides assistance to families within the parish boundaries with food, infant supplies, used clothing, and small household items.

Youth Ministries

Offers programs and activities for young people to foster their faith and build relationships.

Health Ministries

Provides health-related services and support to the community.

Liturgical Ministries

Involves parishioners in various roles during Mass and other liturgical celebrations.

