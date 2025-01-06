St Irenaeus Church & School
Donate to
St Irenaeus Church & School
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
St Irenaeus Church & School
Shop to support
St Irenaeus Church & School
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
St Irenaeus Church & School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
H.O.P.E. Ministry
Provides assistance to families within the parish boundaries with food, infant supplies, used clothing, and small household items.
Youth Ministries
Offers programs and activities for young people to foster their faith and build relationships.
Health Ministries
Provides health-related services and support to the community.
Liturgical Ministries
Involves parishioners in various roles during Mass and other liturgical celebrations.
About
St Irenaeus Church & School
Founded in
1946
EIN
956080784
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
5201 EVERGREEN AVE CYPRESS, California 90630-2951 United States
Website
sticypress.org
Phone
(714)-826-0760
Email address
About
St. Irenaeus Church & School in Cypress, CA, founded in 1946, is a Catholic community dedicated to encountering Jesus Christ and fostering discipleship. The school, established in 1963, provides a faith-based education. The church offers various ministries and community support initiatives.
Mission
ST IRENAEUS CHURCH & SCHOOL fosters spiritual growth and education in Cypress, California, welcoming the community to grow together in faith and knowledge.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: