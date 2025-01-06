St James Catholic Church
St James Catholic Church
St James Catholic Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Parish Religious Education Program (PREP)
Religious education for children. Classes are held on Tuesday afternoons and evenings.
Altar Servers
A ministry where individuals assist the priest during Mass.
Baptism Ministry
Assisting with the preparation and celebration of baptisms.
Blood Drive
Organizing and supporting blood donation events.
About
St James Catholic Church
Founded in
1946
EIN
951890755
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
124 N PACIFIC COAST HWY REDONDO BEACH, California 90277-3148 United States
Website
www.saintjames.church
Phone
(310)-372-5228
Email address
-
About
St. James Catholic Church in Redondo Beach, CA, established in 1892, strives to build the Body of Christ. The church offers spiritual guidance and various community services, including youth ministry and religious education. The mission focuses on evangelizing those weak in faith and healing alienated Catholics.
Mission
The mission of St. James Church is to build up the Body of Christ by evangelizing those weak in faith, healing the hurt and alienated Catholic, nourishing the faith and commitment of its active members.
What $2,100 could fund instead: