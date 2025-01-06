About

St. James Catholic Church in Redondo Beach, CA, established in 1892, strives to build the Body of Christ. The church offers spiritual guidance and various community services, including youth ministry and religious education.

Mission

The mission of St. James Church is to build up the Body of Christ by evangelizing those weak in faith, healing the hurt and alienated Catholic, nourishing the faith and commitment of its active members.