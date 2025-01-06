St John Manor Housing

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Affordable Senior Housing

Provides affordable housing for seniors, with rents set at 30% of the tenant's income.

‍

Community Amenities & Activities

Offers a community room, organized activities, and is located close to dining, public transportation, shopping, hospitals, and parks.

‍

Apartment Features

Provides apartments with air conditioning, garbage disposal, cable readiness, spacious closets, and window coverings.

‍