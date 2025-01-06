St John Manor Housing
St John Manor Housing
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Affordable Senior Housing
Provides affordable housing for seniors, with rents set at 30% of the tenant's income.
Community Amenities & Activities
Offers a community room, organized activities, and is located close to dining, public transportation, shopping, hospitals, and parks.
Apartment Features
Provides apartments with air conditioning, garbage disposal, cable readiness, spacious closets, and window coverings.
About
St John Manor Housing
Founded in
2015
EIN
953625784
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
900 4TH STREET BAKERSFIELD, California 93304-2200 United States
Website
www.barkermgt.com
Phone
(714)-533-3450
Email address
-
About
Mission
St John Manor Housing Corporation offers quality housing solutions in Bakersfield, California, helping residents find stability and comfort in a welcoming community.
