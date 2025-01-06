St John The Baptist School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Music Program (K-6)
Weekly music instruction aligned with California standards, including singing, instruments, and music analysis.
STEM Lab/Makerspace (TK-8)
Weekly visits to the STEM Lab for technology-related skills and program introductions.
Visual Arts (1-8)
Weekly instruction in drawing, painting, and sculpture, exploring various mediums and art history.
Drama (5-8)
After-school classes providing theatrical training for students, with fall and spring productions.
About
St John The Baptist School
Founded in
1946
EIN
951792757
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
3870 STEWART AVE BALDWIN PARK, California 91706-4133 United States
Website
sjsbp.org
Phone
(626)-337-1421
Email address
About
St. John the Baptist School in Baldwin Park, CA, rooted in Catholic traditions, has provided faith-based education since 1952. The school challenges students to pursue excellence and serve the global community. The church was founded in 1946.
Mission
St John the Baptist School offers quality education to children in Baldwin Park, fostering growth and learning in a caring community.
