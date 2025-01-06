St Johns Anglican Church
St Johns Anglican Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
St Johns Anglican Church
St Johns Anglican Church
St Johns Anglican Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Services
Offers both spoken (9:00 am) and sung (10:30 am) services.
Social Events
Hosts various social gatherings including card nights, tea socials, trivia nights, kids' crafts, and evenings with music.
About St Johns Anglican Church
1957
EIN 986005027
501(c)(3)
Category/Type Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address WHITBY CANADA, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States
Website stjohnswhitby.ca
Phone (905)-668-1822
St. John's Anglican Church in Whitby, founded in 1846, is a historic church with a welcoming community. They offer regular Sunday services at 10am, weekly Bible study, and a craft group. The church also has an active cemetery. It is a place to belong, believe, and become.
Mission: St Johns Anglican Church fosters spiritual growth and community connection in Whitby, Canada, welcoming all to join in faith and fellowship.
