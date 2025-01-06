St Johns Lutheran Church
St Johns Lutheran Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
St Johns Lutheran Church
St Johns Lutheran Church
St Johns Lutheran Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Open Hands Food Pantry
Provides food assistance to those in need in the Quincy, IL community. Open Thursdays from 10am-2pm.
St Johns Lutheran Church
1941
946001864
501(c)(3)
Churches
3521 LINDA VISTA AVE NAPA, California 94558-2703 United States
church.stjohnsnapa.org
(707)-255-0119
St. John's Lutheran Church, serving Napa since 1907, fosters a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. Ministries empower adults, nurture children, and ignite youth. St. John's Lutheran School, founded in 1938, provides faith-based education. Located at 3521 Linda Vista Ave, Napa, CA.
St. John's Lutheran Church seeks to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ, His followers, and His world.
