St Johns Lutheran Church

About

St. John's Lutheran Church, serving Napa since 1907, fosters a growing relationship with Jesus Christ. Ministries empower adults, nurture children, and ignite youth. St. John's Lutheran School, founded in 1938, provides faith-based education. Located at 3521 Linda Vista Ave, Napa, CA.

Mission

St. John's Lutheran Church seeks to lead people into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ, His followers, and His world.