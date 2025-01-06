About

St. Joseph Catholic School, founded in 1946 in Long Beach, CA, is a private school for grades K-8. Dedicated to educating the whole child, St. Joseph's provides a Catholic education focused on faith and academics. With a student-teacher ratio of 21:1, it strives to develop students into Disciples of Christ, Tenacious Scholars, and 21st Century Learners.

Mission

St Joseph School offers a welcoming educational environment for students in Long Beach, California, nurturing growth and learning for the local community.