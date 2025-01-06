St Joseph School
St Joseph School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Before & After School Programs
Provides before and after school care for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade, offering a safe and supportive environment.
Preschool Program (PreK4)
Offers a curriculum for PreK4 students.
Kindergarten Program
Provides a kindergarten program.
Elementary School (Grades 1-5)
Offers an academic program for students in grades 1-5.
About
St Joseph School
Founded in 1946
1946
EIN
951968884
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions > Private Schools
Address
6200 E WILLOW ST LONG BEACH, California 90815-2246 United States
Website
www.sjknights.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
St. Joseph Catholic School, founded in 1946 in Long Beach, CA, is a private school for grades K-8. Dedicated to educating the whole child, St. Joseph's provides a Catholic education focused on faith and academics. With a student-teacher ratio of 21:1, it strives to develop students into Disciples of Christ, Tenacious Scholars, and 21st Century Learners.
Mission
St Joseph School offers a welcoming educational environment for students in Long Beach, California, nurturing growth and learning for the local community.
City
State
