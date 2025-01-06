St Lukes Catholic Church
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Family Catechesis/Home Church
Religious education programs for families and individuals at home.
Infant Baptism
Preparation and celebration of the Sacrament of Baptism for infants.
Youth/Adult Confirmation
A two-year journey of faith for students having completed eight years of religious education.
RCIA/RCIA adapted for Children
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, adapted for children, for those seeking to join the Catholic Church.
Founded in
1946
EIN
942360701
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1111 BEACH PARK BLVD FOSTER CITY, California 94404-1915 United States
Website
saintlukefc.org
Phone
(650)-345-6660
Email address
-
About
St. Luke Catholic Church in Foster City strives to provide an environment where the faithful joins together to fulfill the spiritual and social needs of all. It is a welcoming community offering various ministries and sacraments.
Mission
St. Luke Catholic Faith Community strives to provide an environment where the faithful joins together to fulfill the spiritual and social needs of all.
What $2,100 could fund instead: