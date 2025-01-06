St Madeleine Sophies Training Center
St Madeleine Sophies Training Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Aquatics Program
Provides aquatics activities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Adaptive Computer Training
Offers computer training to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Culinary Arts Training
Provides culinary arts training for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Employment Services
Assists individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in finding and maintaining employment.
About
St Madeleine Sophies Training Center
Founded in
1946
EIN
951957332
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
-
Address
2119 E MADISON AVE EL CAJON, California 92019-1111 United States
Website
stmsc.org
Phone
(619)-442-5129
Email address
-
About
St. Madeleine Sophie's Center, founded in 1966, empowers adults with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. They offer vocational training and innovative programs combining care and development.
Mission
St. Madeleine Sophie's Center educates and empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to realize their full potential.
What $2,100 could fund instead: